Fine dust advisory issued additionally

[전주=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Eol = A gray sky is visible behind citizens enjoying a walk in the Jeonjucheon area on the 6th, when the concentration of fine dust and ultrafine dust in Jeonju City, North Jeolla Province continues to be at a bad level every day. 2023.01.06. [email protected]

[전주=뉴시스]Reporter Choi Jeong-gyu = The ultrafine dust (PM2.5) advisory has been upgraded to a warning in the central region following the western region of Jeonbuk.

The Jeonbuk Health and Environment Research Institute upgraded the ultrafine dust (PM2.5) advisory to a warning in the central region of Jeonbuk (Jeonju, Iksan, and Wanju) at 2:00 pm on the 6th. In addition, a fine dust (PM10) advisory was additionally issued for the central region.

Previously, the Institute for Health and Environment upgraded the ultrafine dust advisory issued at 10:00 am in the western Jeonbuk region (Gunsan, Jeongeup, Gimje, Gochang, and Buan) starting at 12:00 noon, and issued an additional fine dust (PM10) advisory. did.

Currently, the average concentration of ultrafine dust (PM2.5) in the central region is 187 μg/m3, and the average concentration of fine dust (PM10) is 205 μg/m3. The western region showed an average concentration of ultrafine dust (PM2.5) of 205 μg/m3. The average concentration of fine dust (PM10) is maintained at 234 ㎍/㎥.

The main cause of this fine dust is the inflow of high concentration foreign fine dust, and it is expected that the high concentration level of fine dust will be maintained for the time being.

An official from the Provincial Health and Environment Research Institute said, “When the concentration of fine dust is high, sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, respiratory and heart disease patients, as well as the general public should refrain from outdoor activities or extreme exercise.” “Wear a mask or protective glasses during outdoor activities. And at the same time, please refrain from driving a vehicle.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]