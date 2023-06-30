Fonseca is the artist most listened to by the tropical audience in Colombia – news

His most recent hit “Si tú me quieres”, together with Juan Luis Guerra, has been at #1 on the prestigious Latin monitor chart for five consecutive weeks.

Colombian singer-songwriter Fonseca, winner of seven Latin Grammy® and nominated for three Grammy®, is the artist most listened to by the tropical audience in Colombia. This is confirmed by the 5 consecutive weeks of “Si Tú Me Quieres”, his most recent success with Juan Luis Guerra, which is at # 1 on Monitor Latino’s Top Tropical, the most prestigious music monitoring system in the Spanish-speaking industry.

In addition, this song that sings of love and dreams, ranks #2 in the Top General audience, which reaffirms the public’s preference for this exceptional collaboration and competing strongly among the urban genre.

About “If You Love Me”

Under a tropical-style melody that characterizes both Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra, “Si Tú Me Quieres” is a song that in its lyrics talks about the illusion that love generates; Recorded entirely live, this is the first single from Fonseca’s upcoming album, the tenth of her artistic career.

This dream collaboration with Dominican great maestro Juan Luis Guerra, was written by Fonseca alongside award-winning composers Yoel Henríquez and Yadam González. The production was in charge of Yadam and the singer Juanes.

About "If You Love Me"

The video shows the reality of what the production of the song was like, with a mixture of real images of the vocal sessions by Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra, as well as the percussion and drums that were recorded little by little over months.

“For many years they asked me who I would like to collaborate with and I always said Juan Luis Guerra… and that this is happening is perhaps one of the most important dreams of my life and my career come true…”, Fonseca.

“I received the invitation from Fonseca to sing in this song and when I heard it I realized that it was a very beautiful song; one of the most beautiful that I have been invited to do. It is always a pleasure to work with him… he has one of the most beautiful voices I know and I hope that this duet is to everyone’s liking…”, Juan Luis Guerra.

The “Vajante Tour” has already landed in Europe

After the dazzling closing of Fonseca’s “Viajante Tour” through the United States, the Colombian arrived in Europe on June 22 to offer the best of his talent to all his fans in the old continent. The first stop was in Spain; the Coliseum Theater in Barcelona vibrated with the hits from the album “Viajante” and also with Latin music hymns such as “Te Mando Flores”, “Arroyito” and “Eres Mi Sueño”; The next destination was Seville, which received Fonseca at the Cartuja Center on June 24 to experience a magical and intimate night; The Colombian singer-songwriter’s tour of Spain ended on June 25 in Madrid with a sold-out at the Teatro Circo Price.

About Fonseca

Juan Fernando Fonseca, Colombian singer-songwriter, winner of seven Latin Grammy®, ventured into the artistic field for the first time in 2002 with his album, Fonseca. The internationalization of his musical career came in 2005 with his second album Corazón and the hit “Te Mando Flores”. To these successes were added eight recordings that have had multiple #1 on radio and Billboard chart, they are: Gratitude (2008), Ilusión (2011), Fonseca Sinfónico with the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia (2014), Conexión ( 2015), Tribute to the music of Diomedes Díaz (2015), Agustín (2018) and Compadres (2020).

Fonseca has also been part of important philanthropic and social initiatives, first, with the creation in 2017 of his Gratitude Foundation, and second, with his participation on various occasions in the Annual Gala of the Maestro Cares Foundation, led by singer Marc Anthony, the most recent performance was in December 2021 in New York.

Fonseca, who has traveled with his music, Latin America, Europe, China and the United States, has managed to consolidate his career with total popularity thanks to important tours, the most recent and with resounding success, was the “Simples Corazones” and “Compadres Tour”. with Andrés Cepeda, they toured more than 25 cities in the United States such as: Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Orlando, Miami, Boston, New York, Washington DC, Atlanta and Charlotte; filling venues as important as the FTX Arena in Miami.

His most recent musical releases, “Háblame Bajito” with Cimafunk, “Tú 1ero” and “2005”, together with Greeicy, Cali and El Dandee, have more than 12 million views on YouTube and more than 14 million streams on Spotify. . He has also collaborated with: Jesse & Joy, Reik, Carlos Vives, Juanes, Víctor Manuelle, Willie Colón, Miguel Bosé and Diego Torres, among many others.

Watch HERE the official video clip of “Si Tú Me Quieres”

