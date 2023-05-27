Fontana, ‘always cultivate values ​​of legality and justice’

Rome, 27 May. (beraking latest news ) – “On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the massacre in via dei Georgofili, I would like to pay homage to the memory of the victims and renew my expressions of solidarity and closeness to their families and to those who were injured. In memory of that vile act …

Rome, 27 May. (beraking latest news) – “On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the via dei Georgofili massacre, I would like to pay homage to the memory of the victims and renew my expressions of solidarity and closeness to their families and to those who were injured. In memory of that vile attack mafioso, who has profoundly marked the history of our Republic, I strongly recall the importance for all of us to always defend and cultivate the values ​​of legality and justice, which are the basis of our democracy. Every initiative aimed at to combat organized crime”. This was stated by the president of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana.