Home » Fontana, ‘always cultivate values ​​of legality and justice’
News

Fontana, ‘always cultivate values ​​of legality and justice’

by admin
Fontana, ‘always cultivate values ​​of legality and justice’

Rome, 27 May. (beraking latest news) – “On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the massacre in via dei Georgofili, I would like to pay homage to the memory of the victims and renew my expressions of solidarity and closeness to their families and to those who were injured. In memory of that vile act …

Posted on

Rome, 27 May. (beraking latest news) – “On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the via dei Georgofili massacre, I would like to pay homage to the memory of the victims and renew my expressions of solidarity and closeness to their families and to those who were injured. In memory of that vile attack mafioso, who has profoundly marked the history of our Republic, I strongly recall the importance for all of us to always defend and cultivate the values ​​of legality and justice, which are the basis of our democracy. Every initiative aimed at to combat organized crime”. This was stated by the president of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana.

See also  Burlesque with striptease at the Officers' Club of the Armed Forces. The director dismissed

You may also like

JPMorgan Chase Launches Into Generative AI Race With...

Those responsible for the murder of the policeman...

Bikers on the bike paths! What’s happening?

They capture the gang members responsible for the...

Avon will open innovation center in Latin America

Published the list of institutions for the training...

Urgent economic – Diario El Mercurio

Nuquí: coconut producers install traps against the black...

The killer mushroom kills in Milan, “Bassetti: “High...

Vandalism is evident in different sectors of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy