by admin
A group of volunteers from the Alpine Rescue

Misadventure with a happy ending for the 35-year-old parent and a 6-year-old girl who, with the arrival of darkness, alerted the rescue. They rescued them with a cableway

Diego Bortolotto

02 September 2022

SOURCE. Around 7 pm tonight the Alpine Rescue of Pieve di Cadore was alerted for a hiker in difficulty, who ended up with his 6-year-old daughter on the shore of the Boite under the church of Valle di Cadore. With the child loaded on his shoulders in the child carrier backpack, which started from the Valle dam, after having touched the locality of Tarlega, instead of returning from the first leg, the 35-year-old from Fonte had in fact taken another direction towards Perarolo, and then decided to descend through a steep forest.

But when he found himself on the stream, fatigued and near darkness, the man asked for help. Five rescuers reached the father and the child from above, and then set up a cableway to allow the safe crossing of the Boite – the child carried by a rescuer – and go up with them towards the Rualan Bridge and the vehicles guided by another squad. Loaded on board, the family was then taken back to the car.

