Overwhelmed and killed a woman in Arten di Fonzaso. Without realizing it, because he is distracted by his cell phone. Nicholas De Nale has decided to negotiate three years and six months plus four years of suspension of the driving license for the death of Emilia Santurini, after compensation for damages. On November 15 last year, the man was driving his Ford Fiesta, when he hit the 63-year-old from Fonzaso at via Fenadora, throwing her over the fence of a company. The lifeless body was found the next morning by an employee, who alerted the carabinieri, starting the investigation. The man was defended by the lawyer Luciano Licini, while the Santurini family filed a civil action with Nives Zanon for Giesse Compensation for damages.

It all begins on the morning of November 16, 2021 when the employee calls 112, telling the military that she has found the lifeless body of a woman inside the courtyard. Investigators discover that it is Emilia Santurini, whose disappearance was reported by her husband the previous evening. The investigations start: from the numerous debris found at the scene of the accident, the carabinieri go back to the model of the car, a Ford Fiesta and by crossing the data in the system they discover the owner, a 24-year-old from Feltre who works in a company in the area. The young man admits the incident, explaining that he took a pole and a wall the night before, but the version is not considered credible. Thanks to the cameras in the area – which do not frame the place of the accident but only the passage of the woman and then the vehicle – it is possible to trace the time of the accident, 18.54, and the estimated speed of the car, 54 kilometers per hour. The technical consultant of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, engineer Andrea Calzavara, concludes in this way: “It is not plausible that the suspect in normal psychophysical conditions, although presumably distracted while driving, may not have been aware of the investment”.

«Justice has been done – commented Marco Merotto and Gennaro Pisacane di Giesse Compensation for damages – The family is still torn by pain because, obviously, no one will be able to give Emilia back to her. However, we are satisfied that we were able to bring out the truth, contrary to what the defendant told the investigators that he had bumped into a wall or a pole before going home “.