Green light for the extension of the Jehovah’s Witnesses worship building. After a series of bureaucratic ties that have held the project, presented years ago by the interested parties, the city council will approve the urban variant on the surrounding land considered agricultural on Saturday. Which consists in the creation of an additional body of approximately 8 meters to obtain small accessory compartments, used as toilets or spaces for the comfort of nursing mothers or small children who need to be distracted without disturbing the audience of the conference room. On the other hand, the increase in the number of faithful who want to attend the meetings had led to the introduction of double shifts. There was a need to increase and rationalize the spaces in the hall. The problem arose due to the fact that the area surrounding the church was considered an agricultural area. An anomaly that could be corrected with the variant.

“It was basically a matter of regularizing a state of affairs,” explains Mayor Christian Pasa. «Even if the enlargement is of little importance, it was necessary to make a modification of the general plan. In light of the few interventions that Jehovah’s Witnesses required, both the former administration and the one I represent now, have raised no objections. It was the bureaucracy, with the acquisition of evaluations and opinions that slowed down the green light, the last signature that was missing was that of the building credit register ».

The project was commissioned by Jehovah’s Witnesses to a professional, the engineer Massimo Cencig who presented the renovation, and consists of creating two bathrooms, currently there is one for everyone and it is not equipped for the disabled, so one for women and the other for the handicapped, a small room for the archive and a small accessory room at the service of mothers with children to breastfeed or to distract if they throw a little tantrum and disturb the audience. The new room can also be used for people with reduced vision who need a larger monitor to follow meetings.

The mayor Giorgio Slongo himself had advised the association to rely on a professional firm for the practice of changing the use of the land. This was done promptly by the professional Vanessa Da Col, who was also in charge of speeding up the procedure, by going to the various competent offices. Only the approval of the variant is missing in order to start the work as soon as possible. This can be done immediately after Saturday’s council