(ANSA) – breaking latest news, FEBRUARY 27 – “Typical food and winemaking contribute more and more, on the one hand to boosting the local economy, on the other to providing added value to the quality of the Italian offer, to that ‘Italian Life Style’ increasingly appreciated in the world“. Thus Emanuele Imprudente, vice president of the Abruzzo regional council with responsibility for agriculture, on the participation of Abruzzo in Golosaria, a national event starting on Monday in Milan, aimed at enhancing the wineries, local food and wine products and, at the same time , of the territory and of the artistic-cultural heritage of Abruzzo.



The event, organized in partnership with the Region, the Consorzio Tutela Vini d’Abruzzo, and the Chambers of Commerce of Chieti-breaking latest news and Gran Sasso d’Italia, is aimed at sector operators and gourmets who are more attentive to the delicacies and typicality of the Italian regions to celebrate the main food and wine districts of the Belpaese. “Our presence at the event – explains Imprudente – is aimed at promoting the wine and agri-food sector, further enhancing products that represent the flagship of the Abruzzo brand and of Made in Italy in the world. It therefore represents not only an important opportunity to enhance our delicacies, but also a moment of promotion of a land rich in history, art and scenic beauty”. In the evocative setting of the Melià hotel, Monday 27, from 10.30 to 20, the food and wine excellences of Abruzzo will be the protagonists of a varied offer attentive to the most varied needs of visitors and operators. In fact, an exhibition space will be set up which will see the presence of 50 wineries and typical producers with wine productions, from Montepulciano to Trebbiano d’Abruzzo, passing through native wines such as Cerasuolo, Passerina, Pecorino and Cococciola. In the agri-food field, the choice will touch many areas: from Black Pig d’Abruzzo cured meats (protagonists of one of the 2 Food Labs) to Saffron of Aquila Dop to mountain honeys, from pecorino cheeses and other dairy goodies to Evo oils of native cultivars , from sweet and savory baked goods to pasta from ancient grains and homemade tomato purées. And then the important focus on Abruzzo biodiversity with excellences such as the sweet pepper of Altino, the Tondino del Tavo bean, the lentils of Santo Stefano di Sessanio, Solina wheat and the flat white onion of Fara Filiorum Petri. Furthermore, a further exhibition space will be offered in parallel with 5 moments of in-depth analysis: to the 3 “wine masterclasses” which will explore the enological potential of Abruzzo with a focus on the symbolic wines of the region such as Trebbiano, Montepulciano and Cerasuolo, will be added 2 “food labs ” dedicated to the theme of biodiversity of native products. (HANDLE).

