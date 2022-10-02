In Milan also the products of the Lower Valley, from Donnas to Verres La Coldiretti will propose the local model as a winning strategy

The Valley of gastronomic excellences «also produced in the lower valley, from Donnas to Verrès) is promoted in Milan. Arrive at Parco Sempione, the Coldiretti Village to touch the centrality and primates of Italian agriculture put at risk by war and energy increases and live one day as a farmer among farms and their products, on tractors, at the table with the agrichefs, riding donkeys and horses. The appointment is from Friday 30 September, until Sunday 2 October, to raise awareness of the biodiversity and sustainability of Italian agriculture, the model based on the distinctiveness and quality of Made in Italy agri-food, the entrepreneurial spirit of young farmers and frontiers of innovation. The Valle d’Aosta is the protagonist with a delegation of companies in the large friendly Campagna Market and a large presence of members arriving. An initiative – explains Alessio Nicoletta, President of Coldiretti Valle d’Aosta – to better describe the farming world in its various facets, allowing the general public to know more about the many agri-food riches of our region. A sector, the primary one, which, due to its strategic nature, especially in this difficult economic situation, must be protected in every way, with ever stronger support for local supply chains ». “For the three days of the event – reports the director Coldiretti Valle d’Aosta Elio Gasco – institutional exponents, representatives of civil society and scholars will alternate who, in the aftermath of the political elections, will discuss exclusive studies and researches developed for the occasion by Coldiretti on the issues of the energy crisis triggered by war, food and the risks associated with the emergence of homologating consumption models, starting with the arrival on the tables of synthetic food that threatens the health of citizens and the very survival of made in Italy agri-food ”. –