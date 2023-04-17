Food assistance: WFP launches the second phase of its program in North Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS

The second phase of the World Food Program (WFP) food assistance project for displaced Burkinabè and Togolese affected by food insecurity is launched this week.

This is a financial aid operation for vulnerable populations coupled with the distribution of enriched flour for their children from 0 to 2 years old. It is part of the implementation of the WFP’s 2022-2026 interim country strategic plan and aims to help these populations meet their vital needs.

10,400 households are concerned and 52,000 people are each entitled to 40,000 CFA francs in two tranches at the rate of 20,000 F during the month of April and 20,000 F in May. Estimated at 365,000,000 CFA francs, the operation is financed by the WFP to the tune of 1,037,000,000 CFA francs and the general directorate of civil protection and European humanitarian aid operations ECHO with an envelope of 328,000,000 francs. CFA.

According to an analysis of the food insecurity situation in Togo in November 2022, throughout the national territory, nearly 570,000 people are in a situation of insecurity, said Mr. Aboubacar Koisha, resident representative of WFP in Togo, during his food speech. Of this number, almost half is recorded in the Savanes and Kara regions.

Atha Assan