More and more people are asking for help with shopping or for a meal by turning to the approximately 7,600 charitable organizations that the Banco Alimentare supports throughout Italy through the network of 21 local organizations.

From the beginning of the year to today, 85,000 more requests have been received, bringing the number of people helped to 1,750,000. In this difficult economic and social moment, Banco Alimentare is also faced with a 45% increase in management costs between logistics, transport and electricity and a 30% drop in economic donations from companies and individuals. Banco Alimentare therefore does appeal to everyone’s solidarity, inviting everyone to participate in the 26th National Food Collection Day which will take place on Saturday 26 November 2022.

In about 11,000 supermarkets throughout Italy it will be possible to buy non-perishable food to donate to people in need, helped by local charitable structures. Over 140,000 volunteers will invite you to buy long-life products: canned vegetables, tuna and canned meat, pulp or purée tomato sauce, oil, baby foods such as baby food or powdered milk.

The volunteers will wear an orange bib, the new identification color present in the Banco Alimentare logo and which will also be used for the bags provided for shopping.

“We are concerned about the situation we are seeing in our country with more and more people and families who find themselves in absolute poverty or who risk slipping into it despite having a job – says Giovanni Bruno, president of the Banco Alimentare Onlus Foundation -. It is therefore essential to continue to raise awareness of all those who can carry out a concrete act of help. The Food Collection is a simple educational gesture of charity, which we have been promoting for over a quarter of a century. Participating in this initiative means countering indifference and encouraging sharing, making a concrete gesture to which we are all invited. The most participated voluntary act in Italy and the first solidarity experience of this type. We therefore hope that this year too there will be a lot of solidarity”.