Food labeling for human consumption entered into force – news

Packaged national and imported food products that are marketed in Colombia must comply with nutritional and front warning labeling.

Resolution 810 of 2021, which establishes the technical regulation on the labeling requirements that canned or packaged foods for human consumption must comply with, entered into force on June 14, 2023.

This means that all national and imported food products that are marketed in Colombia must comply with nutritional and frontal warning labeling, delivering precise information about the product to the consumer from now on.

In this regard, the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) pointed out that, between December 2022 and February 2023, it received around 5,200 out-of-stock procedures for labels, which have been processed. However, due to the high number of procedures filed, requests of this nature continue to be resolved, therefore, the products whose procedure has not been resolved, may be marketed in the national market while they receive a substantive response from the institute, through of an administrative act.

About the labeling of packaged foods you should know:

1. The products to which the depletion of labels applies are those that respond to Resolution 333 of 2011 and Resolution 810 of 2021 (technical regulation of labeling or nutritional and front labeling requirements for packaged foods for human consumption); in addition, of the products that do not have nutritional labeling.

2. If the request for exhaustion of labels was made before Invima before February 28, 2023, and it is approved, you will have until June 14, 2024 or until the validity of the registration, permit or health notification, to exhaust your labels. On the other hand, if the interested party did not advance said procedure before the entity, but complies with the conditions of use of stickers that include nutritional and warning labeling, they may market their products under said conditions, until December 15, 2023.

3. As of June 15, 2024, products that do not comply with the nutritional and front warning labeling must be withdrawn from the market by the producer or marketer responsible for the product.

4. Resolution 810 of 2021, modified by Resolution 2492 of 2022, enters into force six months after the publication of the latter, that is, as of June 14, 2023.

5. Products in returnable containers will have a 5-year term to comply, without prior authorization from Invima, that is, until June 15, 2027; however, as of June 14, 2023, the front seals must be on the front face of the label or on the lid, for products that cannot be labeled on the front face.

6. Take into consideration that the products that complied only with Resolution 5109 of 2005 (technical regulation of labeling or labeling requirements for packaged foods and raw materials for human consumption), and that did not have nutritional information, must comply with the labeled as established in Resolution 810 of 2021, modified by Resolution 2492 of 2022, corrected by Resolution 254 of 2023.

7. As of June 15, 2024, all national and imported food products that are marketed in Colombia must comply with nutritional and front warning labeling, in accordance with the requirements established in Resolution 810 of 2021, modified by Resolution 2492 of 2022.

8. Imported products that are marketed in the national territory, must comply with resolution 810 of 2021, modified by Resolution 2492 of 2022, with a complementary sign or label attached in a visible place, during their nationalization process and before their commercialization.

