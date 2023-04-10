The city of Villavicencio is preparing to host the XV International Classic Film and Film Festival, which will take place from Tuesday, April 4 to Thursday, April 6 at the Teatro Rosita Hoyos in Mejía.

This event, considered the most prominent in the Orinoquia region, will offer a selection of 12 films from different countries, including masterpieces of animation and auteur cinema.

The programming has been carefully designed to offer a wide variety of genres and themes, from comedy to drama, and will be presented in time slots (children’s, family and cinephile). The show is a unique opportunity for movie lovers to discover and enjoy classic and contemporary films in an experience shared with other fans.

In the Web page https://corpoleslumiere.com/xvmuestrainternacionaldecine you can find the detailed schedule of the films that will be screened, as well as additional information about the event. The functions will be free, and a large public attendance is expected during the three days of the event.

“The XV International Film and Classic Film Festival is a unique opportunity for the region to enjoy the best international cinema,” said Alexander Cobo, director of the event, who also highlighted that “the exhibition seeks to promote film culture in the region and offer a space for discussion and exchange of ideas about the seventh art”.

The organization expects massive public attendance and a great reception from the media, who will be able to count on audiovisual material and photographs of the event for their media.

Do not miss the opportunity to enjoy the best international cinema at the XV International Classic Film and Film Festival, a cultural experience that will enrich your cinematographic perspective.

Source: Les Lumiere Cultural Corporation

