Home News Food plan will benefit more than 20,000 citizens in Meta – news
News

Food plan will benefit more than 20,000 citizens in Meta – news

by admin
Food plan will benefit more than 20,000 citizens in Meta – news

The city of Villavicencio is preparing to host the XV International Classic Film and Film Festival, which will take place from Tuesday, April 4 to Thursday, April 6 at the Teatro Rosita Hoyos in Mejía.

This event, considered the most prominent in the Orinoquia region, will offer a selection of 12 films from different countries, including masterpieces of animation and auteur cinema.

The programming has been carefully designed to offer a wide variety of genres and themes, from comedy to drama, and will be presented in time slots (children’s, family and cinephile). The show is a unique opportunity for movie lovers to discover and enjoy classic and contemporary films in an experience shared with other fans.

In the Web page https://corpoleslumiere.com/xvmuestrainternacionaldecine you can find the detailed schedule of the films that will be screened, as well as additional information about the event. The functions will be free, and a large public attendance is expected during the three days of the event.

“The XV International Film and Classic Film Festival is a unique opportunity for the region to enjoy the best international cinema,” said Alexander Cobo, director of the event, who also highlighted that “the exhibition seeks to promote film culture in the region and offer a space for discussion and exchange of ideas about the seventh art”.

The organization expects massive public attendance and a great reception from the media, who will be able to count on audiovisual material and photographs of the event for their media.

Do not miss the opportunity to enjoy the best international cinema at the XV International Classic Film and Film Festival, a cultural experience that will enrich your cinematographic perspective.

See also  In Casanare there are also patients with Orphan or Rare Diseases – news

You may also like

Tennis: Monte Carlo; n.11 Norrie yields to Argentine...

They impose prison for accused of killing a...

In Valledupar they will hold a national day...

At Easter 1,378 calls to 112 in Fvg,...

Chimborazo Sports Federation awarded recognition to former Ecuadorian...

Drugstore ‘With a Humanitarian Heart’ – El Diario

Sichuan Province Study and Implement Xi Jinping’s New...

Madonna statue in danger of falling during procession...

A common agenda is the path for the...

Petro proposes that Pacho Galán’s joint be the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy