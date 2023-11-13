Food Poisoning Outbreak at Hongyi Middle School in Shandong Province

Food Poisoning Suspected at Hongyi Middle School in Shandong Province

Recently, two to three hundred students at Hongyi Middle School in Anqiu City, Weifang City, Shandong Province were suspected of suffering from food poisoning.

On November 13, parents of students at Hongyi Middle School in Anqiu City, Weifang City, Shandong Province revealed to People’s Attention that the middle school had food poisoning; students developed symptoms of vomiting and fever on the evening of the 11th, and the school only informed parents of the situation on the 12th.

Parents of the students said that about two to three hundred students were in this situation, and ambulances made more than a dozen trips. My child’s condition is not very serious, but he also has fever and vomiting. Most of the students who developed such symptoms ate food such as tofu skin, spicy hotpot, and hand cakes in the cafeteria, and some of the severe cases were still hospitalized.

According to the report, the parent said that after the incident, some students no longer dared to eat in the canteen and relied on their parents to deliver meals.

The staff of Hongyi Middle School claimed that it was not food poisoning, but also said that food samples had been sent for examination, but the results were not available yet. The situation is still under investigation.

The incident has caused concern among parents and the local community, with many calling for a thorough investigation and reassurances about the safety of the school’s food supply. The health and well-being of the students are of paramount importance, and it is crucial that measures are taken to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.

The authorities have been urged to take swift and decisive action to address the situation and ensure the safety of the students at Hongyi Middle School. The community eagerly awaits further updates on the investigation and the measures being taken to prevent any further cases of food poisoning.

