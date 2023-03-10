By: Hugo Fernando Cabrera Ochoa

Everything related to food security long ago became a global topic that deserves all the attention from different countries, even from continents, who should think of uniting much more to ensure the survival of the human race. .

Food security refers to the sufficient and stable availability of food, its timely access and its biological use, in a stable manner over time. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) points out that an adequate supply of food at the national or international level, in itself, does not guarantee food security at the household level. Concern about insufficient access to food has led to the design of policies with a greater focus on income and expenditure, to achieve food security objectives.

The world scientific community, including a prominent scientist from Huila, Ph. D in Biophysics and Post-Doctorate in Genetics, Luis Orlando Castro Cabrera, has been leading projects globally, seeking to strengthen this fundamental survival factor, such as food security. .

This work, which has been led by Dr. Castro Cabrera, includes, among other topics, the integrated management and recovery program for degraded soils, the orthomolecular nutrition/metabolic correction program, food freezing, distribution, marketing, and logistics in general.

The initiative of the scientific expert fully coincides with the medium and long-term vision of the governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán López, in wanting to implement a new model of economic development, which includes the plan for the productive and social ordering of rural property. , through which it seeks to maintain or generate a production of food and other products, in a sustainable, sustainable and orderly manner.

This strategy has been built in concert with each of the 37 municipalities and the support of the Rural Agricultural Planning Unit – UPRA, which basically seeks to produce according to the vocation and aptitude of our territories and the market, and not intuitively.

This is a work that has been carried out hand in hand with 22 productive chains, from which an agricultural extension plan, an irrigation plan, a plan for the formalization of rural properties, and an agro/logistics plan emerge.

Hence the importance of linking the academy, the state, the company and society, in order to achieve substantial objectives such as generating favorable conditions to ensure the future of the population.

I close this column with the following sentence from SS Pope Francis, “»A people stakes its future on the ability it has to assume hunger and thirst».