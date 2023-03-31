Home News Food scandal in UK – spoiled meat in many shops
Food scandal in UK – spoiled meat in many shops

by admin
Meat processors in the UK appear to have defrauded farmers and consumers on a large scale, reports British farming magazine Farmers Weekly. According to research from Farmers Weekly, one meat processor passed off large quantities of foreign pork – sometimes tens of thousands of tonnes a week – as British until at least the end of 2020.

The company, which Farmer Weekly has not named for legal reasons, has also been accused by former employees of regularly “washing” visibly spoiled ham or mixing spoiled pork with fresh produce for further processing. Other products were not properly heat treated and meat was sometimes thawed on the factory floor, posing a serious risk to food safety, it said.

Two former employees also claim that the papers for the sampling, which would pick up bacteria such as listeria and E. coli, were forged. The meat processed by the company ended up in various products such as ready meals, quiches, sandwiches and others that were sold at almost all major grocers.

Schools, hospitals, nursing homes and prisons have also been supplied, which Farmers Weekly found is where the most spoiled meat ends up. However, there is no indication that customers were aware of the criminal practices, which continued for at least two decades and very likely beyond 2020, the British journalists write.

