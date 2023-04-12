Mohamed Envy

This statement is remarkably applicable to the official Algerian “non-sanitary sewage agency”. All descriptions of fools and all signs of foolishness are found in this bankrupt agency. It reflects the essence and reality of the Algerian regime with its media, politicians, elites, and institutions. The latest report of this agency on Morocco confirms this stark fact. I have confirmed, once again, the extent of stupidity and absurdity, and the height of imbecility and foolishness that dominate the joints of the foolish and reckless system.

The aforementioned report unleashed the imagination of the sick Algerian in Morocco and gave way to the ugly and obscene speech that only comes from fools and imbeciles. A normal person can only be amazed at the level of obscenity and filth contained in that report. Personally, I do not think that there is an official media, outside the “fold of adults”, that has reached the nadir reached by what was called “New Algeria”.

Normal people who have some knowledge of Morocco, even if it is simple, whether they are Algerians or from other countries, will easily realize that the content of the report of the Algerian “corral” agency is inspired by the situation in Algeria. In fact, it describes the situation in which “Tabouristan” exists under the leadership of the demented, Shangriha and Tebboune.

Whoever listens to or reads that dirty report must wonder what the purpose behind it is. In its form and content, Moroccans who know well the situation in their country cannot be mistaken, with its positives and negatives. It cannot target external public opinion, which is aware, in its entirety, of the vast discrepancy between the situation in Morocco and the situation in Algeria; Except for what was from some malicious people who played on checks in dollars from the Algerian people’s money.

The target, then, remains the Algerian people, whom the regime is working hard to mislead and hypnotize with slander and lies in order to make them believe that there are those around them who suffer more than them, and that they must accept their situation and consider themselves better than others.

Thus, the regime invests in deterring the Algerians by lying, slander, and promoting nonsense, and works to tickle their emotions with empty slogans such as “Al-Nif”, the striking force, the stable state, and other crude arrogance. The goal is basically misleading, and aims to obscure the reality of the situation in Morocco from the Algerian citizen. Here, we understand why the insistence on keeping the borders closed, and why the escalation by unilaterally and suddenly severing diplomatic relations.

We understand the regime’s goal of preventing Algerians from accessing the infrastructure and the economic and social conditions in Morocco, which has neither oil nor gas; This bankrupt regime fears that its citizens will have an opportunity to know the reality of the situation in their western neighbour, and compare it with their country that floats on seas of oil and gas. However, there is an enormous shortage of basic and simple foodstuffs such as milk, oil, flour, potatoes, onions, lentils and other essentials. It suffices to know that in the land of gas, obtaining a bottle of butane gas requires standing in line for hours on end.

Undoubtedly, the observer notes that the official Moroccan media ignores the Algerian media’s attack on the Moroccan state. He does not interact or respond to the absurdities and trivialities of this decadent media in language, style and content. And that is in accordance with the wise saying: “I turn away from the foolish ignorant; Everything he said is in it; What is harmful to the Euphrates Sea if some dogs wade in it?

Considering what we said in the above paragraphs about the Algerian “unsanitary sewage” agency’s report, we ask it and the reader these simple questions: Who is the country that is on the verge of bankruptcy, Morocco or Algeria? Who is threatened with starvation? Is it the one whose queues do not end for the simplest foodstuffs, or the one that has abundance in everything? In the basic and the perfect?

Without delving into what the aforementioned report exudes in terms of moral distress, intellectual and cognitive emptiness, and political and diplomatic ignorance, we ask: Who suffers from isolation, Morocco or Algeria? Isn’t the answer to this question very simple? Who must have an international prestige, is it Morocco or Algeria? And who accumulates diplomatic victories at the regional, regional and international levels, Morocco or Algeria? Do these victories not contribute to limiting the position of the opponent and increasing his isolation? Who uses check diplomacy (bribery), but to no avail, Morocco or Algeria? In which country is prostitution legal, in Morocco or in Algeria? Who suffers from an identity crisis, Morocco or Algeria? Who has a knot of history, Morocco or Algeria? Whose arguments are weak, Morocco or Algeria? Who suffers from a deficiency complex in front of his neighbor, Morocco or Algeria? Which one is aggressive? Which of them is a traitor to the covenant and trust? We can go on asking questions indefinitely.

In sum, foolishness is characteristic of the stupid, the insane, and the insane; Fools always say what it is. Wisdom requires that we not answer the foolish (if the fool speaks, do not answer him ** for it is better than his answer to silence). But when foolishness becomes a method of governance and a method for managing inter-relationships, the matter is different.