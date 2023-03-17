With coordinated operations between the National Police and the Army security controls were reinforced in the municipality of Río de Oro, south of Cesarwhere two acts of violence have been presented that left a security vehicle escort lifeless.

The actions were coordinated in a Security Council which was held this Thursday with the presence of the municipal administration.

“At this moment we open the criminal news with the Prosecutor’s Office to be able to find individual responsibility for these behaviors”said the colonel Luis Exberto Leon RodriguezCommander of the Cesar Police Department.

Consequently, the uniformed officers carried out controls for several hours on the road that leads from Río de Oro to Aguachica, specifically in the Sanín Villa sector, to ensure safety drivers and rule out explosive devices.

In this sector, subversive groups they tried to steal a valuable vehicle in an attack with explosives and a rifle that the National Police confronted.

The escort of the vehicle was injured at the site Leandro Andres Trigos Vanegaswho died when he was undergoing surgery for a wound to his right leg with compromised femoral vein at the Emiro Quintero Cañizares Hospital in the municipality of Ocaña, Norte de Santander.

THE FAREWELL

Moments before, the guard Leandro Andrés Trigos managed to leave a message in a video to say goodbye: “Goodbye guys, you won’t see me laughing anymore“, said.

His death has been rejected by different social sectors because it arises in an armed attack that occurs in the framework of peace talks.

“We demand that the National Government seek strategies to strengthen institutions, such as the Public Force, so that effective security is provided to the municipality and the actions of these armed actors that put the lives of Riodores and foreigners at risk, can be counteracted. that they are the ones who have the obligation to protect the territory”manifested Katerin Duranrepresentative of Rio de Oro.

THE REWARD

The authorities also offered up to $50 million in reward to the inhabitants who provide information that helps to identify the perpetrators of the armed action in the municipality.

“Invite the community to Support the investigative processes carried out by the Prosecutor’s Officeto the attention line 123 of the National Police and the 156 of our Gaula, to invite the complaint against delinquent or criminal acts that appear “pointed out León Rodríguez.