Footage shows the moment a US plane leaked fuel after take-off

Footage shows the moment a US plane leaked fuel after take-off

The US Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that all but one runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been closed after one of the aircraft leaked fuel during flight.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning after fuel leaked from the Delta plane during takeoff, then it made an emergency landing and more fuel leaked on the runway.

As a result of the accident, 57 flights were delayed, while 39 flights were delayed.

In turn, Delta said in a statement that 60 people were on board, adding: “We apologize to our customers on Delta Flight 2481 from Charlotte to Detroit, which returned to Charlotte shortly after departure after reporting a problem with the aircraft fuel system. The plane landed safely and will be examined.”

