Football, 2. Bundesliga: Fernandes Neto – Düsseldorf’s young hope plays in the focus – football – sport

“I decided to let specialists play in all positions, for our order” , said Thioune in the press conference after the game against KSC. “ And then we’re with Elo Fernandes in the eights, because otherwise I don’t have an eights in the squad anymore – who can open a game, who is also brave with his 17 years. He’s been able to learn a lot from Ao (Tanaka) and Jorrit (Hendrix) in the last few weeks and it was his turn.” “Elo” put his stamp on the game.

Admittedly, with Tanaka and Hendrix missing through injury, Thioune didn’t have many options left in central midfield. But Fernandes Neto made a good debut after overcoming his initial nervousness, indicated his attacking qualities and proved his suitability for the 2nd division after eight brief appearances right from the start. “It was difficult for me at first, I didn’t pick up the balls. After that, the lads pushed me, I had more balls and sometimes I turned up the heat “said the youngster of the “Rheinische Post”.