Football, 2. Bundesliga: Schalke fans criticize the ban on choreography at home – football – sport

Authorities have apparently forbidden the Ultras Gelsenkirchen from showing a choreography in the north curve of the Veltins Arena before the home game of the second division club Schalke against 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday evening. The Ultras announced this on their website. The security concept was not approved.

But this is only an advanced reason, criticized the fans. “Because of a window that was hung up during the choreography, choreographies in Gelsenkirchen’s north curve are currently no longer possible – this insane justification finally makes the barrel overflow for us,” wrote the Ultras. They see it as unprecedented harassment by the Gelsenkirchen police and fire department.

According to the security authorities, a clear view from the control centers into the interior is a mandatory requirement for approval. According to the Ultras, this has not been a problem with choreographies in recent years. The non-approval is “accordingly surprising, unacceptable and unreasonable”.

