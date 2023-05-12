Home » Football, 2nd Bundesliga: St. Pauli versus Düsseldorf – last exit towards ascent – football – sports
Personnel problems at Fortuna

However, Thioune continues to be plagued by personnel concerns. Captain Marcel Sobottka, Ao Tanaka and Jorrit Hendrix are injured. There is a little hope for Rouwen Hennings, who spent four years chasing goals for St. Pauli and has scored four goals in the past seven games against the Kiez-Kicker.

“If I feel like he can help us in any way, I’m happy to put him on the bus. Maybe there’s a chance he’ll come along.”, explained Thioune. Hennings was last out with a meniscus injury.

Put the HSV under pressure

Even with a win, both teams would still have to rely on more than one slip from HSV. “I don’t know how much that puts HSV under pressure. But if we win, we’d be close to a point for one night. And then we could relax and watch TV on Sunday.”said Huerzeler.

HSV has only won one of the last four games – the derby against St. Pauli. HSV lost out in both Kaiserslautern (0:2) and Magdeburg (2:3), most recently it was at least enough for a 2:2 against SC Paderborn.

Last year Hamburg missed promotion in the relegation against Hertha BSC, in the three previous seasons the Hanseatic League had finished fourth. On paper, HSV has the lightest remaining program: at penultimate Regensburg, against twelfth Fürth and at bottom Sandhausen. But if there were more stumbles, the pressure and the associated nervousness could become a major burden at HSV.

