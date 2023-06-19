Football, 3rd league: Rot-Weiss Essen – Voufack comes from Lok Leipzig – football – sports

Marcus Steegmann, director of professional football at Rot-Weiss Essen, stressed that RWE was able to outperform “well-known competition” in courting the 21-year-old.

RWE for Voufack big club with a great backdrop

Voufack, who was trained in the youth departments at Halleschen FC and FC Carl Zeiss Jena, was quoted as saying: “I really wanted to make the step into professional football and play for a big club in front of a great crowd.”

