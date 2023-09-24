Football, 3rd league: Viktoria Köln wins against MSV Duisburg with goals from Luca Marseiler and Bryan Henning – Football – Sport

Coach Engin Vural celebrated his debut with the guests. After MSV fell to the bottom of the table on the missed matchday, the Zebras’ previous youth coach took over the job as trainer for the professionals from Torsten Ziegner. Ziegner was released after the 2:3 against SC Verl.

Vural made four changes: Baran Mogultay, Marvin Senger, Chinedu Ekene and Rolf Feltscher slipped into the starting eleven. In the early stages of the game, both teams met on equal terms with the move towards the opponent’s goal. However, the beginning was characterized by many hectic actions and inaccuracies, so that opportunities initially remained in short supply.

Köther misses a huge opportunity

That changed in the 23rd minute with a huge chance for MSV. Chinedu Ekene asserted himself energetically on the right. His sharp pass into the middle landed at Tim Köther, who managed to chase the ball over Viktoria’s box from two meters. That had to be the guest tour.

Duisburg also had the next opportunity, but Viktoria’s goalkeeper Kevin Rauhut was able to parry a long-range shot from 22 meters (34′). The combative, restless game remained without any major highlights. So it remained a goalless draw at halftime.

Jander just misses the ball and Marseiler hits

Five minutes had been played in the second half when Caspar Jander dribbled his way through half of Cologne’s penalty area. His shot from a central position of thirteen meters landed just wide of the right goal post.

And that took revenge. A long ball from Cologne’s Jeremias Lorch landed at Luca Marseiler, who prevailed in a duel against Joshua Bitter. Marseiler’s header from almost fourteen meters sailed over MSV keeper Vincent Müller, who had rushed out too quickly, into the visitors’ goal. The Janßen team took advantage of their first real scoring opportunity to make it 1-0 (52nd).

Henning puts the lid on it

Viktoria now set the tone, had more possession and let the ball run well. The guests continued to struggle, but the goal they conceded had an impact. The decision was made in the 87th minute when Henning netted in the bottom left corner of the Duisburg goal from the left of the penalty area after a fine preparatory work by Seok-Ju Hong.

Duisburg remains bottom of the table without a win, while Viktoria remains close to the promotion places.

Another NRW derby for MSV, Viktoria in Sandhausen

The next NRW derby is on the agenda for MSV Duisburg on Saturday. The opponent on their own field will then be promoted Preußen Münster (2 p.m.). At the same time, Viktoria Köln will play against second division relegated SV Sandhausen.

