Football: Bari; play off fever, ticket race for Pisa – Puglia

(ANSA) – BARI, APRIL 18 – Bari third in the standings makes red and white fans dream: for Sunday’s away game under the Mole against Pisa, the tam tam of supporters has already started, ready to follow Di Cesare and his companions to Tuscany (they will unavailable Maiello and Scheidler).



The sale of the 900 tickets reserved by the Nerazzurri club to supporters from Puglia has started today, and they will only be able to purchase tickets from the away sector: it’s easy to imagine that in the next few days there will be sold out and that stocks will run out before the deadline (scheduled for Saturday at 19).



Today a team delegation met the guests of the Berukhà Village, a socio-educational facility for people with disabilities. Among the usual photos, autographs and some penalties, the boys spent a pleasant morning cradled by the inevitable red and white affection. The director Raffaele Maiello was moved: “These are visits that we really enjoy, these guys deserve it, they are exceptional.



We have a duty to set an example, in behavior, in everything. For us it is an immense pleasure to be here. The recovery? It’s going well, I hope to return as soon as possible”. Same feelings for the goalkeeper Elia Caprile: “We know we are privileged to do the job we like. These are fundamental experiences, they make you understand what the important things in life are besides football”. (ANSA).

