Home » Football break in Turkey
News

Football break in Turkey

by admin
Football break in Turkey

The Turkish referee lies on the ground after the attack (IMAGO / ABACAPRESS / IMAGO / Depo Photos / ABACA)

The head of the Ankaragücü football club is called Faruk Koca. He punched the referee in the face after a game. Koca was angry about a decision made by the referee. The referee had a black eye and had to go to the hospital.

Many important people who are involved in football in Turkey said afterwards: The attack on the referee was bad. Something like this shouldn’t happen.

Faruk Koca then resigned as boss of the Ankaragücü club. The football games in the first league are scheduled to continue on Thursday, December 19th.

See also  US Citizen Kidnapped in Mexico Released After Eight Months in Captivity, Returns Home

You may also like

New director of ESAP Chocó

150,000 primary and secondary school students in Fuxin...

El Salvador International Airport, serves 15 thousand passengers...

It is “absurd” to include Ricardo Salgado in...

Icelandic volcano appears to calm down, but eruption...

Doctors and health insurance funds enter into a...

Elder Dayán and Carlos Bloom unite their careers

Jishishan Earthquake Rescue is Fast and Effective, China’s...

Unity Bank Provides Multimillion Construction Loan for Clinton...

Sebastián Yatra closes ‘Christmas by Starlite’ dedicating his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy