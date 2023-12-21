Football break in Turkey

The Turkish referee lies on the ground after the attack (IMAGO / ABACAPRESS / IMAGO / Depo Photos / ABACA)

The head of the Ankaragücü football club is called Faruk Koca. He punched the referee in the face after a game. Koca was angry about a decision made by the referee. The referee had a black eye and had to go to the hospital.

Many important people who are involved in football in Turkey said afterwards: The attack on the referee was bad. Something like this shouldn’t happen.

Faruk Koca then resigned as boss of the Ankaragücü club. The football games in the first league are scheduled to continue on Thursday, December 19th.

Share this: Facebook

X

