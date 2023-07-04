Home » Football, Bundesliga: BVB commits Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg – football – sports
Watzke and Lunow are aware of the criticism

“We are aware,” said managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke and club president Reinhold Lunow on the BVB website, “that the upcoming transfer has also caused criticism in the past few days due to two Internet postings that Felix shared”.

It was therefore important to those responsible to “talk to the player intensively about his beliefs and values”. Nmecha is “very young, his religion is deeply rooted in him and he is – like all of us – certainly not perfect”.

Final bittet Fans um Chance

“But in intensive discussions he absolutely convinced us that he has no transphobic or homophobic ideas,” affirmed Watzke and Lunow: “Felix himself emphasized that he respects and loves all people, regardless of their skin color, religion or religion sexual orientation.”

Nmecha himself said: “I hope that the fans will give me the chance to get to know each other and then see that I’m a hopefully great person.”

Talent should enrich midfield offensively and defensively

In terms of sport, BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl was happy about the reinforcement. “Felix Nmecha is a fast, technically skilled and physically strong player who will enhance our midfield both offensively and defensively with his profile,” said Kehl.

