Football, Bundesliga: Leverkusen and Cologne win dress rehearsals – Gladbach and Bochum mixed – football – sports

Victory and defeat for Bochum in the double test

VfL Bochum recorded a win and a defeat in the last endurance test before the cup duel in a week at third division Arminia Bielefeld. The club played two friendlies against English Premier League promoted Luton Town, but only won one game.

The first game, in which Kevin Stöger (9th minute) and Takuma Asano (51st) scored to win 2-1 (1-1), was much more meaningful. In front of 8,400 spectators, VfL coach Thomas Letsch played the expected starting XI for the start of the season. Among others, the three newcomers Lukas Daschner, Felix Passlack and Noah Loosli were there, in the second half two more newcomers came on in defenders Bernardo and Matus Bero.

In the second game immediately afterwards, which Bochum lost 1:3 (1:1), Letsch fielded some experienced players as well as U19 players.

