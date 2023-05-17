Football, Bundesliga: Match point for VfL Bochum in the final for Hertha BSC – football – sports

VfL can stay up early

Before matchday 33, Bochum are in 15th place, one point ahead of relegation place 16 (FC Schalke 04) and six points behind Hertha in 18th place. Hertha therefore needs two wins from the two remaining games of the season to have the chance to save to protect against the descent.

In the best-case scenario for VfL, Bochum can still celebrate staying in the league if they win and the results of their competitors match in the relegation battle at the weekend. “ There’s a certain amount of tension, that’s completely normal. It’s about the final decisions. Nevertheless, the anticipation is also there. We’ve got a great starting position.” said Letsch.

Ideal would be for VfL: a win of their own, a simultaneous defeat of FC Schalke 04 against Eintracht Frankfurt and no win for VfB Stuttgart on Sunday at FSV Mainz 05 – in this constellation Bochum would retain the class early.

10,000 people from Bochum travel to Berlin

VfL can count on their fans in Berlin, the Bundesliga club expects more than 10,000 supporters in the Olympic Stadium. “We are very happy about the support in Berlin. The rush from the fan side is enormous. It will be a number bigger than in the previous away games.” said Letsch.