Home » Football, Bundesliga: Match point for VfL Bochum in the final for Hertha BSC – football – sports
News

Football, Bundesliga: Match point for VfL Bochum in the final for Hertha BSC – football – sports

by admin
Football, Bundesliga: Match point for VfL Bochum in the final for Hertha BSC – football – sports

VfL can stay up early

Before matchday 33, Bochum are in 15th place, one point ahead of relegation place 16 (FC Schalke 04) and six points behind Hertha in 18th place. Hertha therefore needs two wins from the two remaining games of the season to have the chance to save to protect against the descent.

In the best-case scenario for VfL, Bochum can still celebrate staying in the league if they win and the results of their competitors match in the relegation battle at the weekend. “There’s a certain amount of tension, that’s completely normal. It’s about the final decisions. Nevertheless, the anticipation is also there. We’ve got a great starting position.”said Letsch.

Ideal would be for VfL: a win of their own, a simultaneous defeat of FC Schalke 04 against Eintracht Frankfurt and no win for VfB Stuttgart on Sunday at FSV Mainz 05 – in this constellation Bochum would retain the class early.

10,000 people from Bochum travel to Berlin

VfL can count on their fans in Berlin, the Bundesliga club expects more than 10,000 supporters in the Olympic Stadium. “We are very happy about the support in Berlin. The rush from the fan side is enormous. It will be a number bigger than in the previous away games.”said Letsch.

Bochum will have to do without midfield player Patrick Osterhage, who is out due to muscular problems. “He’s out of the question for Berlin. We hope that it’s enough for Leverkusen again.”said Letsch. Kostas Stafylidis, who was also absent from team training on Wednesday, is still under investigation.

You may also like

Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed...

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy