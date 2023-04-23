Football: Cagliari, web controversy over penalty awarded to Parma – Sardinia

news-txt”>

Controversy on the web and on whatsapp chats over the penalty that turned Saturday’s game in favor of Parma. The images that circulate still do not clarify all the doubts. Cagliari has already taken a position with the press blackout after the match at the Tardini. The fans are divided. There are those who show the videos and wonder: where is the rigor? And there are those who instead see the touch of Azzi’s wrist. Then there is a third group that supports this thesis: regardless of the penalty, Cagliari could have done more. Maybe close the game early. Maybe react with a few shots on goal after the hosts’ 1-2 draw.

Meanwhile Cagliari thanks Bari who win in Pisa: Ranieri’s team remains alone in second position and avoids the feared overtaking by the Tuscans. Cagliari that can still look ahead, but only in fourth place occupied by Sudtirol: Bisoli’s team is plus five. But above all, the rossoblu must be careful behind because there are Modena and Palermo with less than four who will try to enter the playoff area. And the rosanero are among Cagliari’s next opponents in the four games left to go until the end of the regular season. Two points below Lapadula and his companions are Pisa and Reggina. But for the Calabrians there is always the possibility of recovering the three penalty points.

Cagliari will resume preparation on Tuesday for next Sunday’s match against Ternana. Ranieri hopes at this point in the full-time recovery of Pavoletti, employed only in the final match of Parma. Even Rog in early warning. Ranieri will have to do without the suspended Azzi: Barreca is ready.