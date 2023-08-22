Home » Football: Cairo, ‘Big Torino remain, I never wanted to sell’ – News
“Having kept all the players we had is no small thing: I think they will all stay, I never wanted to sell them”: thus the president of Torino, Urbano Cairo, on the permanence of the grenade jewels.


“Against Cagliari it was tough for everyone, it was really very hot – the analysis after the 0-0 draw in the league debut – and now at San Siro against Milan I expect a perky Bull: we still have time to prepare well for this match”. The patron spoke for a long time after the match with Rodriguez: “I was pleased, he is a true leader and a point of reference – congratulations for the Swiss – and we retraced his career together. His renewal? Let’s see Meanwhile, we have goals but we don’t say them”.

