(ANSA) – CATANZARO, MARCH 11 – The Quaestor of Catanzaro Maurizio Agricola issued 9 Daspo against as many Crotone fans, following the events that occurred during the Catanzaro-Crotone match on November 6th.



The provisions were issued on the basis of the investigation carried out by the Police’s anti-crime police division and as a consequence, the police specify, “of the violent and prejudicial conduct for public order and safety carried out” by the 9 and their subsequent identification by the officers on duty during the derby.



Specifically, 4 Daspo with a duration of 10 years and five with a duration of 5 years were issued against subjects who had previously received similar measures in part.



For the Catanzaro-Crotone match, another 4 Daspo had already been issued immediately against as many fans, two from Catanzaro and two from Crotone, for events that took place inside the stadium.



The return match in Crotone is scheduled for Monday evening, which fans from the province of Catanzaro will not be able to attend due to the travel ban decided for reasons of public order. (HANDLE).

