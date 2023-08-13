Football, DFB Cup: Rot-Weiss Essen loses after a big fight Torspektakel against Hamburger SV – football – sport

But as in the first half, RWE recovered quickly and answered immediately. Andreas Wiegel started on the right through to the Hamburg penalty area, whose low cross from five meters was picked up by Doumbouya and converted from five meters to make it 2-2 (56 ‘).

Glatzel for the third HSV lead, but Essen responds again

The lively scoring continued. In the 66th minute, Wiegel unluckily blocked a Dompé shot from 18 meters out. The ball landed in front of Glatzel’s feet, who didn’t need to be asked twice and netted from close range to give HSV the lead again.

The third division didn’t let themselves be crushed, but this time they had more time to answer. In the 83rd minute, the HSV defense dreamed of a quick Essen corner from the right, allowing Lucas Brumme to head in relatively easily from five yards. The Essen fans were still cheering when HSV almost took the lead again, but RWE keeper Golz saved from Glatzel, who was ready to score. It was the last significant chance in regular time.

Vonic forgives, Bénes does better

In the first half of extra time, only one scene caused a stir. After a handball from Bastians 17 meters in front of his own goal, László Bénes took a free kick, but RWE keeper Golz saved the poorly placed ball (104′). The same game again in the 111th minute from 20 meters in the middle, but Bénes’ attempted shot went well wide of the left post.

At the other end, a long cross created a good opportunity for Leonardo Vonic, who got into the HSV penalty from the left, but his shot from 14 meters out was parried by Raab (113′). Four minutes later, HSV put the lid on it with their fourth lead. A shot from Bénes from a central position of 16 meters hit the Essen goal – a goal that was not untenable.

Next in the league against Aue

With unbridled passion and a lot of courage, the Essen team brought the Hamburg team, who were sleepy and unfocused in many situations, to the brink of defeat. In the end, the individual class of the second division team prevailed with difficulty.

Christoph Dabrowski’s team now has a week to regenerate after the exhausting cup fight. On Sunday (20.08.23) the third division home game against Erzgebirge Aue kicks off at 7.30 p.m.

