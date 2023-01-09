More than seventy goalkeepers from Belluno responded to the initiative organized by Mattia Capraro and Mattia Lotto at the Moro di Mel restaurant. A very pleasant day, with the anecdotes of a lifetime that have been narrated in the various tables. The presence of the provincial delegate of the FIGC Orazio Zanin and of the president of the Province Roberto Padrin, who as a former footballer faced many of those present as an opponent, was very welcome. The promise is that there will be a second edition. Read the article

03:21