The ball would go in without a “rogue” hand touch. But to Lorenzo De Salvador, a very young player from Castion, it seemed wrong and he immediately warned the referee. Goal from Dolomiti Bellunesi then awarded and applause from all managers and parents. The gesture did not go unnoticed and the provincial federation (present en masse with the president Orazio Zanin) wanted to reward the boy with an Italy shirt before Castion’s match against Limana Cavarzano.

04:19