Football fans arrested in Amsterdam for anti-Semitism | Current Europe | DW

Dutch police arrested 154 football fans on Saturday after they sang anti-Semitic songs on their way to a game in Amsterdam. Accordingly, the incident happened around 7.30 p.m. in a subway station near the Johan Cruyff Arena, where Ajax Amsterdam plays its home games.

Fans keep singing while driving to jail

The fans were asked to stop singing “several times” during the subway ride before they were arrested on charges of public insult, police said. The authorities did not name the club of the arrested fans. Third-placed Ajax played fourth-placed Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar on Saturday night.

Local news channel AT5 reported that those arrested were AZ fans. In addition to anti-Semitism, they are also accused of insulting other groups. In addition to some Metro cars, the fans are said to have damaged one of the transport buses on the way to the prison. In addition, they would have continued their singing during this trip, it was said.

Ajax Amsterdam – “Die Juden”

Ajax’s opponents often refer to the club as ‘The Jews’ in reference to Amsterdam’s large pre-WWII Jewish population. The club had numerous Jewish chairman and players in the 1960s and 1970s, including former Netherlands national team captain Bennie Muller and striker Sjaak Swart. The term “The Jews” has often been used in an anti-Semitic manner in the past. The Dutch authorities have threatened a crackdown on the football fans involved following several incidents of hooliganism.

sti/fab (afp, sid)