Football: Fiorentina; Fine and travel ban for events Basel – Football

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 21 – Fiorentina have been fined 30,000 euros and banned from travel for their fans for one match: this is the measure taken by UEFA and made official in a statement following the events that occurred in Basel outside the stadium on 18 May before the Conference League semi-final second leg against the Swiss team. On the occasion, there were moments of tension between some Viola supporters and the police (the press release refers to the ”lighting of fireworks, throwing objects and disturbing the crowd”). Fiorentina itself had also a fine of €4,000 for misconduct on the pitch.As regards the Conference final on 7 June in Prague, only West Ham were sanctioned with a €50,000 fine and another €8,000 for pitch invasion and ban to sell tickets to his fans for two European away matches.The provision refers to the “throwing of objects” towards the Viola captain Cristiano Biraghi who was hit on the head and had 8 stitches. (HANDLE).

