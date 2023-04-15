Football, German championship of the A-Juniors: Borussia Dortmund is in the final – football – sport

Dortmund lost the second leg in the Hohenbuschei football park in Dortmund-Brackel on Saturday afternoon 0-1 (0-1). Due to the sovereign 4-0 first leg win in Berlin, the BVB -Young talent still got the ticket for the final of the German championship.

In the second leg, Hertha made an effort from the start to correct the impression from the first leg. The visitors put Dortmund under pressure early on and took the lead with a goal from Ibrahim Maza: the striker scored to make it 1-0 for Hertha after a pass by Dominik Schickersinsky (9th minute).

Even after that, the federal capital remained the superior team, but could not add any more goals. In the second half, Dortmund was able to make the game more balanced. He was in serious danger BVB -No more lead from the first leg.

Dortmund’s Rijkhoff outstanding in the first leg