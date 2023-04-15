Home » Football, German championship of the A-Juniors: Borussia Dortmund is in the final – football – sport
News

Football, German championship of the A-Juniors: Borussia Dortmund is in the final – football – sport

by admin
Football, German championship of the A-Juniors: Borussia Dortmund is in the final – football – sport

Dortmund lost the second leg in the Hohenbuschei football park in Dortmund-Brackel on Saturday afternoon 0-1 (0-1). Due to the sovereign 4-0 first leg win in Berlin, the BVB-Young talent still got the ticket for the final of the German championship.

In the second leg, Hertha made an effort from the start to correct the impression from the first leg. The visitors put Dortmund under pressure early on and took the lead with a goal from Ibrahim Maza: the striker scored to make it 1-0 for Hertha after a pass by Dominik Schickersinsky (9th minute).

Even after that, the federal capital remained the superior team, but could not add any more goals. In the second half, Dortmund was able to make the game more balanced. He was in serious danger BVB-No more lead from the first leg.

Dortmund’s Rijkhoff outstanding in the first leg

In the first leg on Easter Monday BVB-Talent Julian Rijkhoff scored all four goals. In the second leg, the Berliners now had a better grip on the 18-year-old Dutchman. Rijkhoff was substituted in the 83rd minute.

See also  Scafati, the overpass on the tracks of via Salice opened - Cronaca

You may also like

“The gag law and the Via Crucis of...

Drummond opened a new job opening: salary of...

Ticker about the bomb in Dresden: the bomb...

A backhoe falls into a river in Cabañas

Why do I exercise and not lose weight?

Warner Bros. Discovery Starts Production on “Harry Potter”...

Next Monday meeting between authorities and indigenous community

Dortmund star fails in Stuttgart

Know and recognize – breaking latest news

Junkyards in Neiva were closed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy