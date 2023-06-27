Home » Football: in the Premier League the auction for West Ham’s Rice lights up – Football
News

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 27 – Manchester City and Arsenal, the top two in last season’s Premier League, are battling it out for Declan Rice, midfielder for West Ham and the English national team. The club is adamant about his request for 100 million pounds, approximately 116 million euros. City’s latest offer, which reached 80 million, hasn’t changed the positions. As for Arsenal’s offer – an initial payment of 75 million in four installments, plus 15 million in various bonuses – it was rejected by the Hammers last week.

Despite the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea, City coach Guardiola has asked for another reinforcement in midfield to make up for the loss of Ilkay Gundogan, who moved to Barcelona. And Rice, 24, is seen as the ideal candidate.

