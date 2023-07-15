Football: Juve finds Rabiot again, training with the fans – Football

Juventus embraces Adrien Rabiot again: the midfielder, who renewed his contract in recent weeks, has returned to the Mole to undergo medical examinations at J Medical. At the Continassa, on the other hand, the team is training in front of the fans invited by the club: Massimiliano Allegri continues to direct the sessions in the city waiting to leave for the tour in the United States, set for the end of July. On the sideline is the new sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

