(ANSA) – MONZA, 01 APR – Monza who challenge Lazio find Rovella in extremis. Who against the biancocelesti will return to join the group after the long break due to the ankle sprain, suffered in mid-February in training. Since the weekend with the national teams, the Bulgarian Antov has returned to Brianza with a small knee sprain. Palladino will have to do without Pessina and Izzo, absent due to disqualification, but he also finds himself having to manage the aches and pains of Marlon (struggling with a problem in his knee) and Caldirola, who hasn’t completely recovered from a hard blow remedied in the match with the Cremona.



