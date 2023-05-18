Football: Naples launches retreat, again in Trentino in Dimaro – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSAmed) – NAPLES, MAY 18 – From July 14 to 25, Italian champions Napoli will begin preparing for the season in which to defend the Scudetto and will do so, by now as per tradition, in Folgarida-Dimaro, in Trentino. The summer retreat was presented today by the president Aurelio De Laurentiis with the managers and institutional figures of the location in the Dolomites which this year expects even more fans, around 100,000, for Napoli with the tricolor on their shirts.



“We will be in addition to this summer – said De Laurentiis – for another three years in Trentino. Last year we received many invitations to tour around the world but I said stop traveling, we get ready in one place “I prefer to invite the other teams to play in Val di Sole or in Naples and Abruzzo. We’re always very well in Trentino thanks to Dimaro Folgarida’s organization. We’ll talk about leaving and playing in Australia at the end of the season.” In fact, Napoli should leave this June for South Korea for two friendlies in the land of Kim Min-Jae.



The mayor of Dimaro-Folgarida Andrea Lazzaroni underlines that the town “is preparing the right tribute to Naples.



For 11 days we will be the common champion of Italy and we are proud of it. There will be a celebratory moment and a welcome moment for the fans; we have already increased the seats in the stadium and working for the safety of those who enjoy their holidays close to their team as it prepares”. For the councilor for Sport and Tourism of the Autonomous Province of Trento Roberto Failoni “we are ready for this new retreat and we expect important numbers. I think the other very important news is that of the will of the Napoli club, the Autonomous Province of Trentino, the Municipality of Dimaro Folgarida and Trentino Marketing and Val di Sole to continue this engagement. For us it is a unique promotional vehicle for the great potential of De Laurentiis’ company thanks to its fans scattered throughout Italy and around the world. It will be a memorable retreat, we want to do even better than in previous years”.



(ANSAmed).

