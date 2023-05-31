Football, Niederrheinpokal: Essen against Oberhausen – the last piece of the puzzle in the pot – football – sport

4
His counterpart, RWE coach Christoph Dabrowski, agrees: “We’re keen to top the league by winning the cup. Of course, that also triggers emotions in me. That’s what you love, as a coach and as a player. Even if it can hurt sometimes.”
Oberhausen last managed a coup against Essen in 2018
It hurt RWE, record Niederrheinpokal winner with nine titles, most recently in 2018. Back then, the opponent in the final was called RWO. Terranova, who was already coach of the “Kleeblätter” at the time, remembers the 2-1 win: “We didn’t actually get into the game well, and we were lucky that Essen didn’t take advantage of their chances.”
