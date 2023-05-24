Home » “Football, passion and tragedy, an urgent reflection”: Walter Fagoaga
“Football, passion and tragedy, an urgent reflection”: Walter Fagoaga

The sociologist Walter Fagoaga, made a reflection this Tuesday in the Plataforma program, about the events that happened last Saturday night at the Cuscatlán Stadium, which left 12 people dead, during a match between Alianza and FAS.

“12 Salvadorans who were children, fathers, mothers, brothers, husbands, wives and who leave mourning, pain and a hard feeling for families, for fans and for all of us who love this sport”. In addition, Fagoaga expressed his condolences to the affected families.

The sociologist opined that soccer is not only a sport, but that it has become a public spectacle, an industry, an economy and a factor of integration, but it has also become a public safety problem.

For Fagoaga, a sport that has become an industry and entertainment has been abandoned and there is no interest in improving it, since it is not the first time that there has been a case of violence, even between bars, but it is now that it has left Dead people.

“This event was the straw that broke the camel’s back because it constituted the worst consequence, which is death, 12 people, whatever is done, will not return”said the sociologist.

