sport

A zero to zero with a decidedly bitter taste the one conquered within the friendly walls by the Vallorco opposite the Lucento. In fact, in a balanced match where probably an episode could have decided the victory, it was precisely the Cuorgnatesi who didn’t take advantage of the match point by missing a penalty kick just over a quarter of an hour from the end. The game then ended goalless. (video by Barbara Torra)

02:14