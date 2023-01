On the Crestella grounds in Donnas, under a leaden sky saturated with humidity and in light conditions that made it necessary to switch on the artificial lighting during the second half, Colleretto Pedanea and Rivarolese faced each other in a derby that will remain in the annals of challenges between Canavese teams. Colleretto beat Rivarolese by seven goals to three (video by Barbara Torra)

03:37