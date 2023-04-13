news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 13 – Roma accelerates to give Mourinho the first shot of the summer transfer market campaign.



On Easter Monday, Houssem Aouar, a player for Lyon and the Algerian national team, whose contract expires on 30 June, was at the Campus BioMedico in Rome to carry out the preparatory medical tests before signing the contract with the Giallorossi club. A way to override the competition (Naples were also on the midfielder) and bring the French-Algerian player to the capital. A full-blown blitz for Aouar, who left on Easter Monday evening for France where he will conclude the season, while he awaits the definitive white smoke for which he only expects to file the details.



(ANSA).

