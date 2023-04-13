Home News Football: Rome one step away from Aouar, visits already carried out – Football
News

Football: Rome one step away from Aouar, visits already carried out – Football

by admin
Football: Rome one step away from Aouar, visits already carried out – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 13 – Roma accelerates to give Mourinho the first shot of the summer transfer market campaign.

On Easter Monday, Houssem Aouar, a player for Lyon and the Algerian national team, whose contract expires on 30 June, was at the Campus BioMedico in Rome to carry out the preparatory medical tests before signing the contract with the Giallorossi club. A way to override the competition (Naples were also on the midfielder) and bring the French-Algerian player to the capital. A full-blown blitz for Aouar, who left on Easter Monday evening for France where he will conclude the season, while he awaits the definitive white smoke for which he only expects to file the details.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy