(ANSA) – SALERNO, FEBRUARY 27 – “A victory has arrived which, finally, has chased away many bad thoughts. We saw an excellent Salernitana. We were very impressed by the way the new coach works, also by gathering the team at the end of the game for better or for worse”. Said the CEO of Salernitana, Maurizio Milan, on the sidelines of a solidarity event organized by fans of the Salerno Club 2010 who installed a defibrillator in Casalbore square. “I think the most important message is precisely the group. Paulo Sousa said that this is the way and that we must go on like this. He surprised me with his desire, determination and ability to rediscover the individual talent in each player .



Objectively – added the Milan CEO – it was a complex period in many respects, in terms of motivation but also due to the many injuries. Yesterday both Mazzocchi and Maggiore got back on the pitch and this too is an important signal. Now they need to grind minutes. We also saw a large Kastanos. Finally, the Salernitana we had in mind together with the president is coming out: a group of guys who fight match after match”, concluded Maurizio Milan. (ANSA).

