news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, MARCH 18 – On the 30th matchday, the 11th second leg, FC Suedtirol’s red and white beat Spal’s Este team 2-0 with two goals from the defender and conquered the eleventh useful result in a row. FC Südtirol-Spal ends with the result of 2-0 (1-0 at the break) and with a brace from Zaro. This is the eleventh useful result in a row for the red and white hosts. 7 wins and 4 draws are the roadmap of coach Pierpaolo Bisoli’s formation in the second round. The three points bring the red and whites to 51 points.



On the 30th day, the 11th of the second round of Serie B 2022-2023, the red and white play a capital game on the ground at the Stadio Druso in Bolzano.



The league will now observe a weekend off. The red and whites will be back on the field on Saturday 1 April (at 2.00 pm) on matchday 31, 12 of the second leg against Cagliari at the Unipol Domus. (HANDLE).

