(by Lorenzo Padovan) (ANSA) – UDINE, MARCH 17 – “The team is doing well: we come from important results on two very difficult pitches, with Atalanta and Empoli. The boys have all raised their level of performance, attention to detail, concentration to put ourselves at the service of the team. We are very determined for this match, aware of our qualities, while respecting the great strength of Milan but a great result can only be achieved with performance”. This was stated by the Juventus coach, Andrea Sottil, to the Udinese TV cameras, on the eve of the evening match against the Rossoneri.



For the Friulian coach, despite the fact that the home victory has been missing for some time, “we need to analyze the reality of the facts, with serenity. Our league has a standings with 35 points, we come from two away games with 4 points earned and I would analyze the things in this way, because I like to look at the positive side. It is a fact that we haven’t won at home for a long time, but there are many variables and the team has done many good things. Unscrupulousness, a positive momentum, a full stadium are all prerogatives for put in a good performance tomorrow night.”



“Milan” is a battleship that makes the organization a force but also in their individuality they have players who can come up with the game at any time, even counting those who can take over – continues Sottil’s analysis -, see Ibrahimovic. Having said that, we have the determination and the desire to play our game, to face the challenge courageously, with the right and healthy ruthlessness and to be fully concentrated, with and without possession of the ball. We too have players and an idea of ​​football that have given us so much this year. This is why I am convinced that Udinese will play the match until the end.”



