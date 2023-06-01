Home » Football: the new Milan – Football shirt makes its debut on Sunday
News

Football: the new Milan – Football shirt makes its debut on Sunday

by admin
Football: the new Milan – Football shirt makes its debut on Sunday
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 01 – The new Milan shirt will make its debut on Sunday at 9 pm during the match against Hellas Verona. The new home shirt redesigns the traditional red and black stripes, which create a repeated ‘M’ in the center through tonal stripes. To accompany the launch of the new AC Milan home kit, Milan and Puma presented a video featuring Calabria, Giroud, Leao, Maignan, Thiaw, Tomori and De Ketelaere, which also includes some players from the women’s team. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy