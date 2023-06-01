Football: the new Milan – Football shirt makes its debut on Sunday

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 01 – The new Milan shirt will make its debut on Sunday at 9 pm during the match against Hellas Verona. The new home shirt redesigns the traditional red and black stripes, which create a repeated ‘M’ in the center through tonal stripes. To accompany the launch of the new AC Milan home kit, Milan and Puma presented a video featuring Calabria, Giroud, Leao, Maignan, Thiaw, Tomori and De Ketelaere, which also includes some players from the women’s team. (HANDLE).

